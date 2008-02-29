Black History Month: unknown and quirky contributions to society

Lonnie G. Johnson Invented the Super Soaker water gun. Holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, a master’s degree in nuclear engineering and his doctorate in science from Tuskegee University. The Super Soaker water gun has profited close to $1 billion over the years. Jan Ernst Matzeliger Jan Ernst Matzeliger invented a shoemaking machine that… Read more »

Lonnie G. Johnson



Invented the Super Soaker water gun.

Holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, a master’s degree in nuclear engineering and his doctorate in science from Tuskegee University.

The Super Soaker water gun has profited close to $1 billion over the years.

Jan Ernst Matzeliger



Jan Ernst Matzeliger invented a shoemaking machine that increased and revolutionized shoemaking speed.

In the past, shoes were made mainly by hand. Matzeliger’s machine increased production to 150 to 700 pairs of shoes a day, as opposed to 50.

In 1992, the United States made a postage stamp in honor of Matzeliger.



Philip B. Downing



Invented the protective public mailbox in 1891 in Boston.

Downing designed an improved mail box that prevented people from stealing letters and protected letters from weather.

Mail was one of the most important forms of communication back in 1891.

Today, e-mail is the most used form of communication. The number of e-mails sent per day is estimated to be around 183 billion.



Grandville T. Woods



Invented the electric railway and patented it in 1901.

This technology supplied electricity to trains, and it is still used today in many subway and railroads systems.

Woods patented more than 60 other inventions.

SEPTA is the nation’s fifth-largest public transportation system.



Dr. Patricia. E. Bath



Invented the Laserphaco Probe, a surgical procedure that has helped many blind people to see.

She was nominated for the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

