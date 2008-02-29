Lifestyle

LifestyleWeb Exclusives

Black History Month: unknown and quirky contributions to society

Lonnie G. Johnson Invented the Super Soaker water gun. Holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, a master’s degree in nuclear engineering and his doctorate in science from Tuskegee University. The Super Soaker water gun has profited close to $1 billion over the years. Jan Ernst Matzeliger Jan Ernst Matzeliger invented a shoemaking machine that… Read more »

by

Lonnie G. Johnson
supersoaker1.jpg
Invented the Super Soaker water gun.
Holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, a master’s degree in nuclear engineering and his doctorate in science from Tuskegee University.
The Super Soaker water gun has profited close to $1 billion over the years.

Jan Ernst Matzeliger
old-shoe.jpg
Jan Ernst Matzeliger invented a shoemaking machine that increased and revolutionized shoemaking speed.
In the past, shoes were made mainly by hand. Matzeliger’s machine increased production to 150 to 700 pairs of shoes a day, as opposed to 50.
In 1992, the United States made a postage stamp in honor of Matzeliger.


Philip B. Downing
mailbox.jpg
Invented the protective public mailbox in 1891 in Boston.
Downing designed an improved mail box that prevented people from stealing letters and protected letters from weather.
Mail was one of the most important forms of communication back in 1891.
Today, e-mail is the most used form of communication. The number of e-mails sent per day is estimated to be around 183 billion.


Grandville T. Woods
septa.jpg
Invented the electric railway and patented it in 1901.
This technology supplied electricity to trains, and it is still used today in many subway and railroads systems.
Woods patented more than 60 other inventions.
SEPTA is the nation’s fifth-largest public transportation system.


Dr. Patricia. E. Bath
probe.jpg
Invented the Laserphaco Probe, a surgical procedure that has helped many blind people to see.
She was nominated for the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

Keisha Frazier can be reached at keisha.frazier@temple.edu.

Keisha Frazier

Latest posts by Keisha Frazier (see all)

    13 comments on “Black History Month: unknown and quirky contributions to society

    1. Timothy on said:

      I love the work that keisha Frazier has done. I did not know about a couple of these inventions. Keep up the good work Mrs. Frazier

      Reply
    2. courtney on said:

      I don’t tink enough people know about these inventors and they are just as important as the other inventors in history

      Reply
    3. courtney on said:

      i love to know some one cares. and these peole are very much important

      Reply
    4. quirky on said:

      idk what 2 tink bout dis. t he t he! 😛

      Reply
    5. hi on said:

      :p 🙁 :0

      Reply
    6. kyra on said:

      i loooooooooooooooooooove it so blackhistory

      Reply
    7. Student on said:

      Thank you for all these names now I can do a report

      Reply
    8. Student on said:

      This is the best wbsite I have ever been to.These people are just as important as Dr.King and other successful people. I didn’t even know that these people invented things that we use everyday inour world, and cummunity. I searched up a peom called a world without black people. Go to Snoopes.com and search it.

      Reply
    9. Student on said:

      Thank you for paying contributes to these inventors that have caused great things to happen in this world these days. They deserve great things to happen if they are still alive.

      Reply
    10. tatyanan on said:

      i luve dis

      Reply
    11. Jordan on said:

      I liked how they were all inventors of thing

      Reply
    12. Jordan on said:

      I liked that they were inventor s many thing but what I really liked is how they didn’t just do it for themselfs but they did it for others to that’s very caring

      Reply

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    *

    * Copy This Password *

    * Type Or Paste Password Here *

    774,244 Spam Comments Blocked so far by Spam Free Wordpress

    You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>