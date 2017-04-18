Lifestyle

Food

Cafe a ‘homey’ spot in Old City

An alumna offers vegan and vegetarian options at Luna Café.

by

Sarah Levine, a 2010 marketing alumna, offers traditional American cuisine with vegetarian and vegan options at Luna Café. BILIN LIN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

As a small business owner, Sarah Levine is always thinking about sustainability and how to support the local economy.

Levine, a 2010 marketing alumna, opened Luna Café in February 2015 on Market Street near 3rd. The cafe serves American-style breakfast and lunch items along with vegan and vegetarian options. Levine aims to support the Philadelphia economy by using fresh and locally sourced products.

Levine, who is originally from the Poconos, came to Philadelphia to study at Temple in 2006. She has always worked in restaurants and has been passionate about owning a restaurant that uses local resources and sustainability, which made her interested in marketing and business. Levine said she wanted to incorporate sustainability into her career.

“I love food, and I think Philadelphia is a great food city, and I wanted to open a business that contributed to all these different aspects of the city and life and everything that I’m passionate about,” Levine said.

While finishing her master’s in entrepreneurship at Drexel University in 2014, Levine came across the Old City shop — which was then for sale — and it seemed perfect for a cafe.

“I chose this location because it’s small, intimate, has the cozy cafe feel and it is perfect for what we do,” Levine said.

Sarah Levine, a 2010 marketing alumna, opened Luna Café in February 2015 in Old City. The shop offers vegan and vegetarian options, as well as breakfast items like cinnamon apple french toast and quinoa bowls for lunch. BILIN LIN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

In Old City, Levine said she encounters a variety of customers: tourists, residents, local business owners, first-timers and regulars.

The shop currently serves breakfast and lunch with options like cinnamon apple french toast and quinoa bowls.

Levine added that she plans to modify her menu to include gluten-free options.

All of the cafe’s meat, dairy and vegetable products come from farms less than a hundred miles from Philadelphia. Levine also tries to recycle and uses a wind-powered compost to recycle organic, decayable material.

“I think that society is set up backwards in that we don’t make efforts to progress forward in a sustainable way,” she said. “Sourcing from local farms means that I’m cutting down on fossil fuels and I’m cutting down on pesticides.”

She admits that although it costs more to be a sustainable business, she thinks it’s the right thing to do, because it helps cut down on waste.

Dina Adan, who came to the cafe with her husband, Charlie, and their two children, was a first-time customer at Luna. She said the restaurant felt “homey.”

“We like that they use locally grown food,” said Adan, who owns a restaurant in Florida with her husband. “We like that they boost the economy here. It’s important for us.”

Frank and Helen Rachubinski have lived in Old City for more than two years and have eaten at Luna regularly since then.

“It does help the local economy and I feel like more of it should stay in the area,” Frank said.

“This cafe is exactly what I envisioned and I brought it to life,” Levine said. “I think that if you’re young and you want to do something, just go for it.”

Ayooluwa Ariyo can be reached at ayooluwa.ariyo@temple.edu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

681,440 Spam Comments Blocked so far by Spam Free Wordpress

To create code blocks or other preformatted text, indent by four spaces:

    This will be displayed in a monospaced font. The first four 
    spaces will be stripped off, but all other whitespace
    will be preserved.
    
    Markdown is turned off in code blocks:
     [This is not a link](http://example.com)

To create not a block, but an inline code span, use backticks: 

Here is some inline `code`.

For more help see http://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/syntax

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>