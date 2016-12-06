Through late snacks, students help others

When police officers showed up to the Women’s Ultimate Frisbee Club fundraiser last year, Emma Palacio thought they were in trouble for selling hot dogs without a permit.

“He took out a piece of paper and wrote something down, so I thought it was a ticket,” said Palacio, a junior architecture major and the assistant captain of the team. “Turns out he was just messing with us.”

The police officer wrote down his contact information, hoping the club team would schedule a pickup game with his department in the near future.

Many student organizations have found that selling cheap food on weekend nights attracts more customers than traditional food fundraisers, like bake sales during the day on Main Campus.

Despite the scare with the police, members of the women’s frisbee team raised $160 through their $2 hot dog fundraiser — which lasted from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on a Friday night. The money raised was enough to pay for the team’s travel expenses to and from away games.

Phi Sigma Sigma hosts a similar event every semester, during which they sell grilled cheese sandwiches for $1 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m on Diamond Street near Carlisle. At their last grilled cheese fundraiser in October, the sisters of Phi Sigma Sigma raised $800, which went to the Kids in Need Foundation, a charity that provides school supplies to underprivileged students.

Phi Sigma Sigma President Alison Razzi, a senior advertising major, was in charge of greeting people and collecting funds for this year’s event.

“Hosting the event on a Thursday night brings in a lot of students,” she said. “Our house is right off campus so it’s a good location.”

Phi Sigma Sigma receives all the ingredients for its fundraiser by donation, including cheese from Richie’s Deli and Pizza on The Wall.

The sisters also design and post flyers on social media to spread the word about the event, which helped bring in “a really good turn out,” Razzi said.

She added that the next grilled cheese fundraiser will be held in March.

Delta Zeta also hosted a late-night snack sale in an effort to attract more students. “DZ Mac ‘n’ Cheesy” is held at least once per semester and typically lasts from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. Last year, the sorority set up tables at the corner of 16th and Berks streets and the corner of Norris and Broad streets.

“There are tons of hungry college students waiting to stumble upon a table selling their favorite midnight snack,” said a junior marketing major Sarah Misiano, who is in charge of fundraising for Delta Zeta as the Ways and Means co-chair.

At Delta Zeta’s last “Mac ‘n’ Cheesy” event on Nov. 10, the sisters raised $200. All of the proceeds went to Hootathon, Temple’s dance marathon that raises money for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Misiano said she is looking forward to future Delta Zeta fundraising events next semester, including another Mac ‘n’ Cheese sale.

The Delta Zeta sisters also recently hosted their annual Wing Bowl with the brothers of Kappa Sigma on Nov. 29th from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Kappa Sigma House on Broad Street near Diamond. It was $10 to participate in the competition and $5 to eat. All of the proceeds raised were donated to the Starkey Hearing Foundation and the Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign.

“We love hosting this fundraiser because it has become one of our most well-known events and people love coming out to support us,” Misiano said.

Meghan Costa can be reached at meghan.caroline.costa@temple.edu.

Editor’s note: Michaela Winberg, the supervising editor of The Temple News, is on the Women’s Ultimate Club Frisbee team. She played no role in the reporting of this article.