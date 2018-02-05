Lifestyle

Philadelphians take over Broad Street after Eagles’ Super Bowl win

Philadelphia takes to the streets to celebrate after Eagles win their first ever Super Bowl.

JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Almost immediately after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night, thousands of people poured onto Broad Street to march toward City Hall. Temple students filled North Broad Street, chanting for Eagles Quarterback Nick Foles and “Fly, Eagles, Fly,” the team’s fight song.

During the march to City Hall, some fans set off fireworks and climbed light poles, despite Philadelphia Police putting hydraulic fluid on the poles to prevent people from climbing them. They scaled traffic lights, trash trucks and the City Hall gate. There’s also footage capturing the Ritz Carlton Philadelphia’s awning collapsing after several people sat on top of it.

The City of Philadelphia announced on Monday that the parade for the 2018 Super Bowl champions will tentatively begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Broad and Pattison streets and head north toward the Philadelphia Museum of Art. More information about the parade will be released on Tuesday.


HOJUN YU / THE TEMPLE NEWS

 


JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

 


EVAN EASTERLING / THE TEMPLE NEWS

 


HOJUN YU / THE TEMPLE NEWS

 


JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

 


JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

 


COLIN PIERCE / THE TEMPLE NEWS

 


EVAN EASTERLING / THE TEMPLE NEWS

 


JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

 


HOJUN YU / THE TEMPLE NEWS

 


HOJUN YU / THE TEMPLE NEWS

 


JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

 


JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

 


COLIN PIERCE / THE TEMPLE NEWS

 


HOJUN YU / THE TEMPLE NEWS

 


EVAN EASTERLING / THE TEMPLE NEWS

 


MAGGIE LOESCH / THE TEMPLE NEWS

 


JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

 


HOJUN YU / THE TEMPLE NEWS

 


HOJUN YU / THE TEMPLE NEWS

 


MAGGIE LOESCH / THE TEMPLE NEWS

 


JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

