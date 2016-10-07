Tina Fey talks college, career with SMC students

She doled out advice before accepting this year’s Lew Klein Excellence in Media Award.

Tina Fey talked to students about her career in Temple's Performing Arts Center Oct. 7. Fey is the 2016 Lew Klein Excellence in Media Award winner. PATRICK CLARK | ASST. PHOTO EDITOR

Tina Fey said her best advice for facing the “real world” post-graduation is to have a sense of humor and a monthly bus pass.

“You have a little bit of time to try things as long as you can make your rent,” Fey said. “I felt like moving away from home … helps you stand on your own and try things you might have been scared to try. So everybody, move away.”

The 2016 Lew Klein Excellence in the Media Award winner participated in the annual Conversation with Students event in the Temple Performing Arts Center this morning.

About 1,000 students, faculty and alumni attended to talk college life, career advice and what it’s like to be the most famous Sarah Palin impersonator.

The Upper Darby native talked about her time at the University of Virginia where she studied drama, saying that 70 percent of what you learn in college is “living with roommates.” She added that it would be great if everyone could attend college for free because “it opens you up to different ways to look at the world and different ways of thinking.”

To the comfort of many students aspiring to follow in her footsteps, Fey said she didn’t appear on television until she was 30, working at a YMCA and attending improv classes in Chicago after graduating college.

“You learn how hard it is to have a real job,” she said. “When you get to a better situation, you appreciate it more. I think it’s good to have some regular jobs first before fancy jobs.”

Fey said her favorite project to date, because of its true intention of being about positivity, is the movie “Mean Girls,” which she wrote as an adaptation to the book “Queen Bees and Wannabes” and starred in.

A student asked if Fey’s work on SNL playing former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin and shows like The Daily Show affect viewers’ perceptions of presidential races or candidates.

“We’re just trying to find what’s funny and what’s true,” Fey said of her time playing Palin and writing for the show. “Because it’s only going to be funny to people if it rings true to them. … We don’t sway the election, but we hook into things people are already feeling.”

Alyssa Mancuso, a freshman communications major, asked Fey who she would switch bodies with for a day.



“Dom Deluise,” Fey answered immediately. “He eats on film a lot and that’s one of my favorite things to do.”

“Everyone was asking these really tough questions, so I just Googled ‘funny questions’ to lighten the mood,” Mancuso, a self-proclaimed “major Tina fan,” said. “She’s incredibly talented, she’s so poised, but at the same time, she’s absolutely hysterical.”

Fey told the crowd the biggest “no” she’s experienced was when she auditioned for SNL in Chicago and was passed over. She later realized she was better suited for writing and started working on the show in 1995.

Alyssa Jerome, a senior media studies and production major, who asked about getting over rejections like those, said Fey is an inspiration for women in the media field.

“She has worked her butt off,” Jerome said. “She’s produced, directed, written. She also started in theater, so I just feel like it proves you can be whatever you want, you can do whatever you want. There’s no set path.”

Fey attributed a lot of her attitude and perseverance to her late father, 1966 journalism alumnus Donald Fey, who died last year. Tina Fey and her brother, Peter, a 1984 radio, television and film alumnus, set up a scholarship in his honor for journalism majors who are military veterans.

“He worked nights and went to school during the day,” Peter Fey told The Temple News. “I honestly don’t know how he did it, but this scholarship is such a worthy thing to represent him.”

Senior journalism major Ashley Rodriquez was named the first recipient for the scholarship.

“I’ve read her resume,” Peter Fey said, “and she’s the ‘right fit’ for the award.”

Following the Conversation with Students event, Tina Fey accepted the award at a luncheon in Mitten Hall, where five notable alumni and 12 current students were honored.

Paige Gross can be reached at paige.gross1@temple.edu or on Twitter @By_paigegross.