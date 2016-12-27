Top 10 features of 2016

12-6_features_enterprise_jonathanthomas_graceshallow-2-1024x683 Jonathan Thomas began drawing in Tioga Lobby of Temple University Hospital about 15 years ago. GRACE SHALLOW | THE TEMPLE NEWS Refugee_EmilyRolen_02 Nagiarry Porcéna-Ménéus holds a photo of herself and her mother, Gina Porcéna-Ménéus, at her elementary school graduation in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. | EMILY ROLEN TTN 12-6_features_kevindougherty_patrickclark2 Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty was sworn in at his inauguration on Jan. 5 at the National Constitution Center. One year later, the 1985 political science alumnus is working toward expanding veteran’s courts. PATRICK CLARK | ASST. PHOTO EDITOR SofiyaBallin_AE_2.16_JennyKerrigan_02 Sofiya Ballin, a staff writer at the Philadelphia Inquirer, stands in their newsroom at 8th and Market St. Ballin recently launched her project “What I wish I knew,” on philly.com for Black History Month. | JENNY KERRIGAN TTN 11-8_features_bobperkins_briannaspause-2 Bob Perkins was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Walk of Fame for his lasting impact on Philadelphia jazz. BRIANNA SPAUSE | PHOTO EDITOR LadiesNight_A&E_1.26_EvanEasterling_06 Faith Bartley organizes monthly “Ladies Night,” meetings for women in re-entry to provide a sense of community and support. | Evan Easterling TTN Lifestyle_CompFriends_3.15_danielrainville_02 Marvella McDaniel’s son, Eric, was 21 years old when he was killed. McDaniel worked at Temple for more than 20 years and Eric attended as an architectural engineering major. | DANIEL RAINVILLE TTN 10-11_features_dcafricanamericanmuseum_cacie-5 Aslaku Berhanu (left), the librarian for the Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection, and Diane Turner, the collection’s curator, oversaw the donation of items to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. CACIE ROSARIO FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS 11-15_features_blackgunsmatter_briannaspause-3 Longtime North Philadelphia resident Maj Toure founded Black Guns Matter to educate urban communities on their right to bear arms. At Friends of Malcolm X Park in West Philadelphia on Nov. 8. Toure said he identifies with the Black nationalist because of his social justice work. BRIANNA SPAUSE | PHOTO EDITOR 16-11-01_news_landlordstenants_heffernan_02 Rasheedah Phillips graduated from Beasley School of Law in 2008 and is the managing attorney for Community Legal Services. GENEVA HEFFERNAN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

‘Treating people, not ailments‘ by Grace Shallow

Temple University Hospital is teaching medical students empathy through humanities courses. Grace Shallow spoke with Michael Vitez, the director of narrative medicine at TUH, about some of the courses he teaches in the medical school and how humanities will help students humanize patients.

‘Leaving her behind’ by Michaela Winberg

In 2010, now-sophomore geography and urban studies major Nagiarry Porcéna-Ménéus experienced a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in her home country of Haiti. She was one of more than 1.5 million people who were displaced and came to the United States as refugees. Porcéna-Ménéus spoke about losing her mother, a turbulent plane ride and returning home.

In 1985, political science alumnus Kevin Dougherty was working part-time jobs to pay for school and subway fares. Nearly 30 years later, he was appointed as a justice to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. The Temple News spoke to Dougherty at his City Hall office one year after joining the bench where he discussed goals for his 10-year term, which includes expanding veteran’s courts.

‘Telling the untold’ by Angela Gervasi

For the annual ‘Movers & Shakers’ issue, Angela spoke with 2014 journalism alumna Sofiya Ballin, an Inquirer reporter who created the publication’s series “Black History: What I Wish I Knew.” The series focused on the stories of African Americans in Philadelphia.

‘WRTI jazz host inducted into Philadelphia Music Walk of Fame’ by Patrick Bilow

South Philadelphia native Bob Perkins has been working in radio for more than 60 years. After working in Detroit, he moved back to Philadelphia to host “Jazz with Bob Perkins,” a show on the Temple-owned 90.1 WRTI FM. In mid-October, he was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Walk of Fame for his contribution to the city’s jazz community.

6 . ‘A New Way Home’ by Victoria Mier

The People’s Paper Co-Op, part of North Philadelphia’s Village of Arts and Humanities, helps community members with re-entry after incarceration by providing support and expungement programs. Victoria told the story of Faith Bartley, who returned home for the first time in more than 20 years to just a couch and a SEPTA pass.

The Compassionate Friends is a national organization that provides support and friendship to people going through loss and the grieving process. Temple University Hospital’s chapter was formed nearly 30 years ago to help people cope with the loss of a child and has met in a basement classroom at the North Philadelphia hospital ever since. The Temple News talked to former Temple employee Marvella McDaniel about the process of grieving her 21-year-old son and leading others through loss.

Among the items at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C., is a book of Harriet Tubman’s hymns. The book comes from the Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection, housed in Sullivan Hall on Main Campus. Blockson donated 38 other items that originally belonged to Tubman. Along with the Tubman items, Professor Emeritus Sonia Sanchez’s poem “We a BaddDDD People” is featured.

One night, North Philadelphia resident Maj Toure said a man approached him with a gun, asking him to sign it. As the founder of Black Guns Matter, an organization that works to teach individuals in urban communities about their Second Amendment rights through training and education, Toure hosts workshop events in the city and throughout the country.

Rasheedah Phillips, a 2008 criminal justice and law alumna, uses Afrofuturist principles in a collaborative art and ethnographic research project called “Community Futurisms: Time & Memory in North Philly.” The project works to document the memories of residents of the Sharswood and Blumberg neighborhoods, which are under construction by a Philadelphia Housing Authority redevelopment project.

Follow The Temple News on Twitter and Instagram @TheTempleNews.