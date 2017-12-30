Top 10 features stories of 2017

Psychology alumna Aiyana Mobley’s home caught on fire on Feb. 11. The rowhome on 18th Street near Huntingdon where she lived with her siblings and mother was completely destroyed. | MAX SIMONS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Women stand in the “Women Only” car on Tokyo transportation. The car is designated for women during certain hours. | MARGO REED / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Sara Davis Buechner smiles at the audience in Rock Hall prior to her recital on Nov. 17. Buechner joined the Boyer College of Music and Dance in Fall 2016. | GENEVA HEFFERNAN / THE TEMPLE NEWS

“Finding space to live out their faith” by Jenny Roberts Muslim students on Main Campus have become resourceful in finding places to pray during the day. Supervising Editor Jenny Roberts interviewed several Muslim students about their need for more spaces on Main Campus to pray five times a day.

“Temple hires acclaimed pianist Sara Davis Buechner” by Grace Shallow More than 50 years after Sara Davis Buechner first heard music composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, she’s now a professional pianist who has performed at hundreds of concert halls around the world. She became a piano professor at the Boyer College of Music and Dance and spoke to Managing Editor Grace Shallow about her childhood in Baltimore and her transition from a man to a woman.

“Students uncertain of future due to travel ban” by Emily Scott Sibia Ranjbar, who was studying biotechnology at Temple last year, felt uncertain of her future in the United States after the Trump administration’s announcement last January of a travel ban on seven countries, including her native Iran. Last year, there were 55 students and 10 professors at Temple with non-immigrant visas, which were affected by the travel ban. Ranjbar expressed her worries about her future status in the U.S. if her green card wasn’t approved under the Trump administration.

“Students react to inauguration day on, off campus” by Grace Shallow After the polarizing 2016 presidential election, students and faculty held events surrounding the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Jan. 20. On Main Campus, members of the Temple community attended inauguration watch parties and discussions. Students also attended both the Women’s March on Washington — which had more than 500,000 people in attendance — as well as the Women’s March on Philadelphia.

“Handling sexual assaults with an ocean between us” by Erin Moran Temple University Japan, Temple’s only four-year university abroad, has no sexual assault resources of its own. From Tokyo, The Temple News reporter Erin Moran interviewed a student at TUJ who reported her sexual assault to the university and was told they hadn’t handled a sexual assault case in years. TUJ passed the case on to Andrea Seiss, the Title IX coordinator on Main Campus. The student had to deal with the added inconvenience of a 14-hour time difference while reporting her assault.

“Moving forward from Bill Cosby” by Angela Gervasi After comedian and former university trustee Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case was declared a mistrial in June, The Temple News reporter Angela Gervasi interviewed alumni about Cosby’s influence on the university. A 1992 alumnus recalled weekly showings of The Cosby Show in the basement of Johnson & Hardwick halls. Although Cosby was removed from the Board of Trustees, he still holds an honorary degree from the university.

“Edie Windsor remembered as champion for equality” by Angela Gervasi In September, 1950 College of Liberal Arts alumna Edie Windsor passed away at 88 years old. Windsor, an LGBTQ rights activist, helped strike down the Defense of Marriage Act in 2013, which paved the way for the legalization of same-sex marriage in 2015. The law refused to recognize same-sex marriage at a federal level. The Temple News reporter Angela Gervasi spoke to Windsor’s friends and former colleagues about their relationships with her.

“Lack of recovery dorms on campus” by Meghan Costa Nearby schools, including Rutgers University and Drexel University, offer recovery housing options for students with substance use disorder. This housing can include 12-step meetings, live-in recovery support staff and counseling services. Currently, Temple doesn’t offer a residence for students specifically in recovery, but some students believe the university should. The Temple News reporter Meghan Costa spoke to alumni about their struggles navigating recovery on Main Campus and a student at Drexel who lived at The Haven, a national collegiate recovery residence that opened a branch on Drexel’s campus in 2012.

“‘Looking around at all your memories’” by Carr Henry Aiyana Mobley, a 2017 psychology alumna, lost her North Philadelphia home in a fire in February. Although her family members escaped the fire unscathed, Mobley said it was difficult to lose so many memories, like old family photographs of graduations and proms. In the weeks after she lost her family home, Mobley worked to rebuild her family life with nearly $10,000 in GoFundMe donations.