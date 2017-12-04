Video | Web Exclusives | Features Round-up: Week of Dec. 5, 2017 Features editors Emily Scott and Ian Walker discuss two stories from this week's paper, like the coffee shop and bookstore Marc Lamont Hill opened in Germantown last week. by Ian Schobel 04 December 2017 Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked * Name * Email * Website * Copy This Password * * Type Or Paste Password Here *836,903 Spam Comments Blocked so far by Spam Free Wordpress Comment You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>