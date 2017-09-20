Video | Web Exclusives | Football Recap: Owls take down UMass Sports Editors Evan Easterling and Tom Ignudo break down Temple's second win of the season from Lincoln Financial Field on Friday night. by Ian Schobel 20 September 2017 Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked * Name * Email * Website * Copy This Password * * Type Or Paste Password Here *786,203 Spam Comments Blocked so far by Spam Free Wordpress Comment You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>