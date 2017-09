Video | Web Exclusives |

Watch: Vigil for Jenna Burley

Temple Student Government and the Progressive NAACP held a vigil for Jenna Burleigh on Thursday, Sept. 7, at Founder's Garden. Hundreds of Temple community members came to pay their respects and hear about Jenna, a transfer student who was majoring in film and media studies. Those who attended were encouraged to write letters to the Burleigh family, and place carnations beneath her picture.