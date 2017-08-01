News

Alumni | Breaking News | Temple Administration

Cosby’s lead attorney withdrawing from upcoming trial

Brian McMonagle filed to leave the defense team before Cosby begins another trial for three counts of sexual assault, after an earlier trial ended in a mistrial.

by

Bill Cosby leaves a Montgomery County courthouse in July 2016 after his request for dismissal of charges was denied. FILE PHOTO | BRIANNA SPAUSE

Bill Cosby’s lead defense attorney Brian McMonagle is withdrawing from the comedian’s counsel. McMonagle filed documents leave the defense team on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.

Judge Steven O’Neill, the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas judge on Cosby’s criminal trial, will consider McMonagle’s request at a pre-trial conference on Aug. 22, the Associated Press reported.

McMonagle’s decision comes just months before Cosby’s retrial date, which is set to start in November. Cosby is being retried on three counts of aggravated assault.

In June, O’Neill declared a mistrial after more than 50 hours of deliberations. Jurors were unable to reach a unanimous decision on any of the three counts of sexual assault.

Cosby is accused of sexually assaulting former Temple employee Andrea Constand  in 2004. Cosby was a university trustee at the time of the alleged assault.

 

Kelly Brennan

can be reached at kelly.brennan@temple.edu
The Temple News Kelly Brennan

Latest posts by Kelly Brennan (see all)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    *

    * Copy This Password *

    * Type Or Paste Password Here *

    763,867 Spam Comments Blocked so far by Spam Free Wordpress

    To create code blocks or other preformatted text, indent by four spaces:

        This will be displayed in a monospaced font. The first four 
    spaces will be stripped off, but all other whitespace
    will be preserved.
    
    Markdown is turned off in code blocks:
     [This is not a link](http://example.com)

    To create not a block, but an inline code span, use backticks: 

    Here is some inline `code`.

    For more help see http://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/syntax

    You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>