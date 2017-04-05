Activate TU campaign suspended, reinstated

TSG’s elections committee ordered the suspension less than five hours before polls closed.

Activate TU and Connecting TU debated for the last time Monday night, where they discussed the proposed on-campus stadium, how TSG should represent student interests and the structure of Parliament for next year. JAMIE COTTRELL FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

This story is developing. It was last updated 9:48 p.m. on April 5.

Activate TU, one of the campaigns running for Temple Student Government, was suspended for a little more than an hour the night polls closed.

Nicole Handel, the Executive Branch’s communications director confirmed that the elections committee lifted the suspension around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday. The campaign was suspended at 7:15 p.m., Handel said.

Elections Commissioner Noah Goff said the elections committee had received pictures and testimony from multiple sources that Activate TU had violated the elections code regarding canvassing. He would not specify what the team was doing.

“At the time we believed we had all the facts,” Goff said, adding that after assessing more information that came in, the suspension was lifted.

A member of Connecting TU’s campaign told The Temple News that the tickets had received conflicting instructions from the elections committee as to who could campaign at the Bell Tower during the day on Wednesday, which sparked the code violation.

In order to hold an official event at the Bell Tower, organizations must reserve it through Student Center Operations.

Both teams campaigned at the Bell Tower, but are not listed on the weekly reservation schedule.

“There is nothing to say other than our team is continuing to campaign until it ends at midnight,” wrote Tyrell Mann-Barnes in a statement to The Temple News.

“As of now, our team’s primary focus is finishing the campaign strong and trying to reach out to as many students as we can,” wrote Alexa Monteleone, Connecting TU’s communications director in a statement. “We started the campaign ethically and that’s how we want to finish.”

The winners of the election will be announced Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m.