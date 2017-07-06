Bill Cosby’s retrial date set

A new jury will be chosen for Cosby’s retrial, beginning on November 6.

Former university trustee Bill Cosby (center), enters the Montgomery County Courthouse June 9 for the criminal trial for the alleged 2004 sexual assault of Andrea Constand, the former director of operations for the women's basketball team. EVAN EASTERLING/THE TEMPLE NEWS

Bill Cosby will return to the Montgomery County Courthouse for a retrial beginning Nov. 6, Judge Steven O’Neill ruled on Thursday, CNN reported.

Cosby, an alumnus and former university trustee, stood trial in June in Norristown for the alleged sexual assault of former Temple employee Andrea Constand in 2004.

Judge O’Neill declared a mistrial after more than 50 hours of deliberations when jurors were still unable to reach a unanimous decision on any of the charges, saying they were “hopelessly deadlocked.”

Cosby will be retried on three charges of aggravated assault.

Cosby has been accused of sexual assault by more than 60 women and a trial date will be set for the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year old in the Playboy Mansion in California more than 40 years ago.