Board discusses housing, academics, more in meeting

The meeting was held over the phone because of a snowstorm that hit Philadelphia on Tuesday.

President Richard Englert (left), Board Chairman Patrick O'Connor and Vice Chairman H.F. "Gerry" Lenfest in October's Board meeting. | BRIANNA SPAUSE/THE TEMPLE NEWS

The Board of Trustees approved sweeping changes to academic programs and departments throughout the university as well as an uptick in housing costs on Tuesday. The Board also approved two separate student housing contracts with Beech International and The Edge.

Former provost Hai Lung-Dai was unanimously appointed to a new role as the vice president of international affairs, to begin on July 1, by the Board. This appointment comes after he was ousted by former president Neil Theobald, who he later sued for defamation and slander.

The Board also approved the relocation of Tuttleman Counseling Services and Student Health Services to larger spaces in 1700 N. Broad St. Student Health Services will use almost $1 million for the relocation, which is set to happen by January 2018. Tuttleman will move in August and spend $250,000.

Housing

The Board approved a master lease contract with Beech International to keep Beech International Residence Hall an on-campus housing option for students through 2021. The contract is for the 201 beds within the building and the rental costs will rise 3 percent every year.

A leasing contract with the owners of The Edge was also approved, for 764 beds on the 2nd through 8th floors of the building to be used by University Housing and Residential Life for the 2017-2018 academic year.

By adding these housing options to university housing, the university will fill the needs for on-campus housing after the university announced the closure of Peabody Residence Hall, associate vice president in the Office of the Provost Bill Wilkinson said on Monday at a Facilities Committee meeting.

See how the cost of specific rooms in Temple residence halls are estimated to change for 2017-18.

Academics

The School of Media and Communication was approved a name change to the Lew Klein College of Media and Communication in honor of Lew Klein, who taught at Temple for more than 60 years and is the namesake of the Lew Klein Excellence in the Media awards. The renaming comes after a multi-million dollar donation from Klein and his wife Janet, as well as donations from trustees Steve Charles and H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest.

“Lewis Klein is an outstanding friend of Temple University and to have a college named after him is well deserved,” Board Chairman Patrick O’Connor said. “I think it’s well overdue.”

The school will also rename several of its departments.

The Board’s approved changes to school programs included a restructuring of all Bachelor of Science programs in the College of Engineering. They also approved the creation of master’s programs in the College of Liberal Arts, College of Science and Technology and College of Education. The Board approved a restructuring of the Master of Music Education in the Boyer College of Music And Dance.

Some curricula in the College of Public Health and Fox School of Business and Management were restructured or terminated. Fox and CPH added seven and four programs, respectively.

Joseph Marshall, trustee and chair of the Academic Affairs Committee, said the changes were to better satisfy accreditation requirements.

Facilities

Founder’s Garden and Polett Walk were approved $2.9 million in improvements. Dozie Ibeh, the associate vice president of Temple’s Project Delivery Group, told The Temple News the area of Founder’s Garden will be redesigned to become more “open,” with more outdoor seating areas for students and a waterfall feature.

An increase in funding of $568,000 for the under-construction Student Health and Wellness Center set to open in Fall 2017 was also approved by the Board. The project for the SHWC was originally budgeted at more than $28 million to complete, but the College of Public Health, which will have classrooms within the new facility, needs more advanced technology that was not reported to Temple’s Project Delivery Group, Ibeh said during Monday’s facilities meeting.

Statements

Student body president Aron Cowen emphasized to the Board the importance of academic freedom and civil discourse. He condemned the banning of speech on college campuses.

“I want to take a minute to reiterate the importance of academic freedom and discourse,” Cowen said. “Universities are sacred places where, more than any other place, the market of ideas should flourish.”

Cowen told The Temple News after the meeting that he has been working with the Provost’s Office and others in the hopes of getting the university to “formally reiterate that [free speech] is what we stand for.”

He said other colleges around the country have signed promises to protect on-campus free speech like the Chicago Free Speech Statement.

Tuesday’s meeting was held via a conference call due to a snowstorm that hit the Northeast. Because of this, President Richard Englert deferred his President’s Report until the next board meeting to be held in May. Faculty Senate President Michael Sachs did the same.

All of the items approved on the conference call will be reapproved in-person at the next Board meeting.