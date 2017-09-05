BOT to vote on recovery housing in December

The student advocating for recovery housing hopes to raise $100,000 to support the housing before the vote.

George Basile, a senior political science major, sits outside the 1940 residence hall on Liacouras Walk, home of the Healthy Lifestyle LLC. | BRIANNA SPAUSE / FILE PHOTO

The Board of Trustees will put on-campus recovery housing to a vote this December. If passed, students who are recovering from drug and alcohol addiction will have the option to live in on-campus housing with other students in recovery.

George Basile, a former member of Temple Student Government’s Parliament, proposed the recovery housing bill to TSG’s legislative branch in March. Since Parliament’s unanimous approval of the bill, which called for an “exploration” of the housing option, Basile has networked with possible donors to fund the program. Donors and donor amounts will be finalized depending on the results of the vote in December, he added.

He expects to reach a goal of $100,000 of investment promises from donors before the BOT vote to secure the program passing.

“We’re in the long haul for this one,” he said. “I don’t see this being an extremely expedient process, but I do believe it’s an important one.”

Universities like Penn State, Rutgers and Drexel offer recovery housing to students. Although not all are the same, most include live-in recovery staff, 12-step meetings and counseling services for students in recovery.

Basile said he hopes that recovery housing would first be funded by donors and eventually be funded by the university.

TSG is no longer involved in recovery housing efforts because the program is not a part of TSG’s platform and Parliament is out of session, said Brianna Cicero, the deputy director of Parliament communications.

The recovery housing program would select students through a series of interviews to determine if the students are a good fit for the recovery community. The students must agree to follow the rules of the housing, which includes staying sober and attend counseling, Basile said.

Like the process of gender-inclusive housing that was implemented this year, if students meet the qualifications, they will go through the same housing process as all other students living in on-campus housing.

Basile plans to have University Housing and Residential Life provide resident assistants in the housing, but also add live-in staff who are trained to assist in recovery methods.

Because Temple does not offer recovery housing, many students in recovery live in Northeast and South Philadelphia in off-campus recovery homes, Basile said.

Alex Tillery, a sophomore global studies major, inspired Basile to create his recovery housing bill after learning about Tillery’s living situation.

Tillery, who is in recovery, commutes to Main Campus from supportive housing in South Philadelphia.

At the recovery house, Tillery said he follows a daily routine, like making his bed every morning and having a curfew —“simple things to condition [himself] to live like a healthy person,” he said.

Tillery attends student-led Temple Student Recovery meetings at Morgan Hall South, where discussions about recovery and addiction are held.

“It’s nice to know that more and more recovery options are popping up on campus,” he added.

Basile said this housing is cost-efficient because students can utilize existing resources, like Tuttleman Counseling Services. The program could also utilize students in the Katz School of Medicine to work in the recovery housing, which also allows medical students to gain experience in their field.

“We’re exploring different housing options to group them together, like blocking off a level of one of the dorms or finding an apartment one block off campus,” Basile said.

Basile said he wants to help students looking to further their education while recovering from addiction because he witnessed his father struggle with addiction.

“We not only want the students to know that their campus is looking out for them, but that they are entitled to the university life we all deserve,” he said.

Right now, the university does not offer housing specifically for students recovering from drug and alcohol addiction. The Healthy Lifestyles Living Learning Community in 1940 Residence Hall teams up with the Wellness Resource Center to offer students housing that focuses on health and well-being.

Though it encourages clean living, the LLC is not just for students living with addiction but also for students wishing to live a more reserved, healthy university life, Basile added.

“If we’re going to be the leading university for helping students, we need recovery housing,” Basile said.