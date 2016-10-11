A breakdown of Parliament: structure, timeline and function

Parliament will be made up of committees representing different student organizations, graduating classes and interest groups.

Once Parliament is established, the 37 members will vote to elect a Speaker of the Parliament. The Speaker will work with two members of Temple Student Government who have a role in the parliament.

Rebecca Gonzalez will act as the Parliament liaison and communicate the agenda set by Parliament for TSG to then carry out.

Jemie Fofanah will be the parliamentarian and serve as the expert on how Parliament functions and ensure all rules are being followed, including outlining who in Parliament can serve on which committee.

Parliament will have six committees, each made up of six people and dedicated to different functions within the university. There will be a committee on academic affairs, student life, diversity and inclusivity, pride and tradition, which focuses on school spirit and cohesiveness, local government and community affairs outside of Temple, and student wellness, which includes students’ physical and mental health.

Each committee will have a chair, who is elected by the members of that specific committee.

Parliament will meet every Monday at 5 p.m., right after the TSG meetings. The whole Parliament and committees will meet on alternating weeks.

The full Parliament meetings will be open to all students. The committee meetings, however, will only permit the members of the committee unless a guest speaker is invited to attend.

