Campus Safety holds office grand opening

The office on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near Sydenham Street has been operating since mid-April.

University President Richard Englert (second from right) cuts the ribbon to officially open a new Cecil B. Moore Avenue office of Campus Safety Services. | FARIDATOU ISSIAKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

On Monday, Campus Safety Services hosted the grand opening of its new Cecil B. Moore Avenue office, which was created to strengthen the relationship between Temple and the North Philadelphia community. It is the first safety office to open on the west side of Broad Street.

Temple Police’s other offices are located east of Broad Street. With more students each year moving west of Broad Street, TUPD wanted to expand its relationship with the businesses and residents at a pace that matched the growth of the university.

“The neighbors have been here a long time,” said Charlie Leone, the executive director of Campus Safety Services. “We try to make them feel as safe and respected as possible. We want the students and neighbors to have a common bond.”

Leone said the grand opening was planned for September because it is National Campus Safety Awareness Month. The space, however, has been operating since mid-April and was officially completed at the end of May.

President Richard Englert attended the grand opening ceremony, along with other Temple administrators.

“It’s fitting that the location is at Cecil B. Moore, the place is like the heart of North Philadelphia,” Englert said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new office is “multifaceted” and houses a community relations team, Temple Emergency Medical Services and Allied Universal, said Eileen Bradley, the captain of special services at Campus Safety Services.

One of Temple’s Project Delivery Group architects Sara Tice said in planning the new office, the location was important. “The accessibility of the location is important, especially since it’s around so many retail locations and businesses,” she said.

Both Leone and Bradley said they want local businesses to collaborate with Campus Safety Services at the new location.

Prior to the grand opening of the space, Leone said TUPD has focused on building partnerships with local businesses near the new location. He said he wants the businesses to feel respected and comfortable coming to the office if they have questions or concerns.

Bradley invited members of the community revitalization organization Beech Interplex and North Central Victims Services to the grand opening, along with small business owners.

“We want to continue our good relationship with our neighbors,” Bradley said.

“It’s a cohesive community. We’re trying to provide safety for everyone, students and the community,” Leone said. “I think people are happy to see it.”

Bradley said she wants students living west of Broad Street to have access to a space where they can voice their concerns and issues.

“We cater to the students, we meet most of their needs,” Bradley said. “It makes parents more comfortable knowing we can help. When you’re in a big city, you may not get that extra attention, and we provide that.”

“I think that members of the community will realize that Campus Police is not just for students,” junior public health major Ella Ardoin said.