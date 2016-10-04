News

Crime

Campus safety services releases 2015 crime data

Temple Police released its 2016 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report last week, which showed a less than 2 percent decrease in the total number of crimes recorded near Main Campus from 2014. The data reflects incidents reported in the 2015 calendar year.  The total number of arrests or referrals for liquor law and drug… Read more »

by

Temple Police released its 2016 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report last week, which showed a less than 2 percent decrease in the total number of crimes recorded near Main Campus from 2014. The data reflects incidents reported in the 2015 calendar year.  The total number of arrests or referrals for liquor law and drug abuse violations and weapon possession decreased almost 25 percent. Instances of theft increased more than 15 percent. Reports of drunkenness, aggravated assault and domestic violence doubled.

