News

Changing face: how the student demographic is changing

Class sizes are increasing, but some racial groups are not growing at the same rate.

by

While Temple has set records for the most applicants and the student population has grown four years in a row, the percentage of Black students enrolled has decreased every academic year since 2005-06.

According to data The Temple News collected from Temple’s Student Profiles and Fact Books, the university’s undergraduate population was 18.7 percent Black in 2005-06. This year, despite an undergraduate population that’s increased by almost 5,000 students, Black students only make up 12.53 percent of students. The total number of black students decreased from 4,591 in 2005-06 to 3,685 in 2016-17.

The percentages of Hispanic, Latino and Asian students increased over the last 12 years, while the percentage of students who identify as American Indian/Alaska Native fluctuated. Currently, 0.11 percent of students are American Indian/Alaska native. White students have made up more than half of the undergraduate population since at least 2005, never dipping below 55 percent.

SASHA LASAKOW | THE TEMPLE NEWS

“We like to think of ourselves as Philadelphia’s public university, and we know there is a diverse population in Philadelphia,” said William Black, the senior vice provost of enrollment management.

According to 2010 census data, 43.4 percent of Philadelphia residents are Black, which is 30.9 percent more than the percentage of Black students currently enrolled at Temple. The census data also shows that white people make up 41 percent of Philadelphia’s population. Temple has a larger proportion of white people in its undergraduate student body, at about 55 percent.

The Community College of Philadelphia, while not a university, is the only other public institution of higher education in the city. CCP reported on its webpage under “Key Facts” that 51.8 percent of its 30,194 students taking credit and noncredit courses are Black. White students only make up a quarter of the student population and Hispanic and Latino students make up 13.6 percent.

Student Profiles and TU Fact Books also report the residency of enrolled students. Nearly 30 percent of students are non-Pennsylvania residents, a percentage that has decreased since 2012-13, when the string of record-breaking applicants began.

Racial Breakdown of Undergraduate Students

Created with Highcharts 5.0.9Total studentsStacked column chart24 50424 50424 89824 89825 73325 73326 42126 42127 26627 26627 80327 80327 90127 90127 73927 73928 24328 24328 40828 40828 75428 75429 41629 41614 08814 08814 36214 36214 86714 86715 25115 25115 64215 64216 28016 28016 98316 98316 75316 75316 84216 84216 28816 28815 90615 90616 32716 3274 5914 5914 4654 4654 4594 4594 4324 4324 3974 3974 1984 1983 9463 9463 7213 7213 7693 7693 7013 7013 7303 7303 6853 6852 1442 1442 3152 3152 4492 4492 6412 6412 7762 7762 8342 8342 9802 9802 7742 7742 8412 8412 9302 9303 0443 0443 2933 2934848575774748484828284848686656554544646404031318528528498498688689749749829821 0231 0231 2411 2411 3161 3161 5111 5111 6241 6241 7281 7281 8131 8130000000000003503504824826466467457458548549139132 0572 0572 1372 1372 3292 3292 3322 3322 6842 6842 6712 6712 3152 3151 7591 7591 4721 4721 4441 4441 5191 5191 3121 312724724713713687687707707703703713713008698691 1081 1081 6301 6301 9331 9332 0422 042WhiteBlackAsian, Pacific IslanderAmerican Indian/Alaska NativeHispanic/LatinoTwo or More RacesUnknown/OtherInternational2005-062006-072007-082008-092009-102010-112011-122012-132013-142014-152015-162016-1705k10k15k20k25k30k35kHighcharts.com2010-11White: 16 280Total: 27803

Black said an increase in students will cause fluctuation for racial demographics.

“I would like to emphasize that the student profile at Temple is one that is very, very balanced and has remained that way for many, many years,” he said.

Black said race is not used as a criterion when recruiting or accepting students, and the office is generally focused on “talent and diversity.” He added that incoming students often name racial and socioeconomic diversity in the student body as one of the reasons they chose to attend.

Black said recruiting students in local and out-of-state areas that “yield a diverse applicant pool,” like Atlanta, is built into the Office of Admissions’ strategy from the start. There is also a full-time staff member solely responsible for recruiting Philadelphia high school students, he added.

Temple reaches out to prospective students in Philadelphia through recruiting trips to high schools, charter schools and Catholic schools, along with the 20/20 scholarships — 25 $5,000 awards given to students living in the 19121, 19122, 19132 and 19133 ZIP codes.

Grace Shallow can be reached at grace.shallow@temple.edu or on Twitter @grace_shallow.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

655,872 Spam Comments Blocked so far by Spam Free Wordpress

To create code blocks or other preformatted text, indent by four spaces:

    This will be displayed in a monospaced font. The first four 
    spaces will be stripped off, but all other whitespace
    will be preserved.
    
    Markdown is turned off in code blocks:
     [This is not a link](http://example.com)

To create not a block, but an inline code span, use backticks: 

Here is some inline `code`.

For more help see http://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/syntax

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>