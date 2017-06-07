Constand leaves witness stand after two days

Constand said she kept in contact with Cosby after the assault because he was a trustee at Temple.

Former Temple employee Andrea Constand walks through the Montgomery County Courthouse before continuing her testimony about her alleged sexual assault by Bill Cosby. This is the third day of Cosby's criminal trial for this alleged assault that occurred while Constand was still an employee of the university and Cosby was a Temple trustee. MARK MAKELA | POOL PHOTO VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

Andrea Constand, former university employee and Bill Cosby’s alleged sexual assault victim, left the witness stand Wednesday after hours of cross examination by the defense in Cosby’s criminal trial, the Inquirer reported.

For the past two days, lawyers have questioned Constand about her allegations against Cosby. Cosby is charged for drugging and sexually assaulting Constand in 2004.

Constand told the court Wednesday that she kept taking calls from Cosby after the assault because she was a Temple employee, where Cosby was a trustee, the Inquirer reported.

The defense has criticized Constand for the inconsistencies in her story of the assault that allegedly took place more than a decade ago. Initially, Constand told police that she did not contact Cosby after the alleged assault, but phone records proved that she had been in contact with Cosby over the phone, the Inquirer reported.

Constand acknowledged that she did call Cosby after the alleged assault occurred, the Inquirer reported.

Cosby attended Temple in the 1970s, and he then received an honorary doctorate and worked as a trustee. Constand was the director of operations for the women’s basketball team at the time of the alleged assault in 2004.

This is the third day in Cosby’s criminal trial. Cosby has earlier stated that the alleged assault was consensual between the two, the Inquirer reported.

