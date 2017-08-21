Cosby hires Michael Jackson’s former attorney for his retrial

Tom Mesereau, who helped Michael Jackson get acquitted of child molestation in 2005, will lead Cosby’s defense team.

Bill Cosby leaves a Montgomery County courthouse in July 2016 after his request for dismissal of charges was denied. FILE PHOTO | BRIANNA SPAUSE

Bill Cosby has changed his defense team before his Nov. 6 retrial for sexual assault, with Michael Jackson’s former attorney who helped him get acquitted of child molestation in 2005 leading the team, the Inquirer reported.

Cosby announced via Twitter his new team of attorneys that feature Tom Mesereau of Los Angeles who was Jackson’s lawyer and Philadelphia-based lawyer Sam Silver who is a board member for the Pennsylvania Innocence Project at the Beasley School of Law and a lecturer-in-law at the University of Pennsylvania.

Actor/Comedian Bill Cosby is pleased to announce his new legal team for his criminal retrial. — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) August 21, 2017

Attorneys Tom Mesereau (LA), Kathleen Bliss (NV), and Sam Silver (PA) pic.twitter.com/dnzgu9sgwo — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) August 21, 2017

Two of Cosby’s lawyers, Brian McMonagle and Angela Agrusa of Los Angeles, have petitioned to Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill to leave Cosby’s team earlier this August. Both attorneys defended Cosby in the June trial for Cosby’s alleged sexual assault of former Temple employee Andrea Constand that was ruled a mistrial by Judge O’Neill.



Cosby’s legal team will return to the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown on Tuesday for a pretrial hearing where Judge O’Neill will hear McMonagle and Agrusa’s arguments to leave the case, as well as how the jury will be selected to avoid being soiled by the publicity of Cosby’s case.