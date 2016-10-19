Fourteen Pa. universities go on strike

At 5 a.m. today, members of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties from Pennsylvania’s 14 schools in the State System of Higher Education began a strike at the entrances and borders of their respective campuses.

The strike was organized in response to union members still working under an expired contract, PennLive.com reported, based on disagreements over working conditions related to temporary faculty, distance education, faculty transfers, healthcare plans, funding for faculty research and professional development. The proposed contract was shot down by administrators last night, prompting the beginning of the strike.

Temple is not one of these 14 universities, as it is a state-related school, along with Pennsylvania State University, the University of Pittsburgh, and Lincoln University. University spokesman Brandon Lausch told The Temple News that students don’t need to worry about the strike affecting classes at Temple, but that it’s good to be aware of what other students across the state are dealing with: some canceling of classes with no known ending to the strike.

“Temple is one of the four state-related universities,” Lausch said, meaning that the university does not rely solely on state funding for operation. “As such, we are not affected by the current strike.”

Governor Tom Wolf issued a statement last night, however, mentioning Temple’s faculty strike in 1990.

“We have to look no further than what happened to Temple University following the faculty strike in 1990. It took years for Temple to recover its student population, he said in the statement published by pennlive.com. “We all agree that the higher education of our students is a top priority, and tomorrow students should show up to class and professors should show up to teach them.”

The PASSHE is made up of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, California University of Pennsylvania, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, Clarion University of Pennsylvania, East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania, Mansfield University of Pennsylvania, Millersville University of Pennsylvania, Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania, Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania and West Chester University of Pennsylvania.

Faculty union members plan to strike until the union is approached to open the contract for negotiations again.