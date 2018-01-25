Fox loses No. 1 ranking for incorrect data

The U.S. News and World Report removed the Fox School of Business’s online MBA from its No. 1 ranking.

The Fox School of Business’s online MBA is no longer ranked first in the nation after the business school “significantly overstated” data from 2017 to the U.S. News and World Report, according to a release from the outlet.

Fox self-reported the data error, and the program is now unranked for 2018.

According to Inside Higher Ed, part of the ranking formula gives extra weight to schools that had at least 75 percent of its new students submit their standardized test scores.

New students can report the results of standardized tests, like the GMAT or GRE. Fox said it submitted results from 100 percent of its new students, but in reality only 20 percent reported test results.

There were 255 new entrants to the program this year.

The school originally submitted the data in Summer and Fall 2017 and “completed the data verification process, assuring U.S. News that the data were accurate,” according to the release.

“It was our hope U.S. News & World Report would recalculate its rankings based upon the submission of revised data,” reads a statement from Fox Dean Moshe Porat. “However, we accept the U.S. News & World Report decision.”

It is unclear exactly how the error occurred, but, according to the statement, Temple has hired an outside firm “to review all of our school’s data reporting processes, including what happened in this instance, and to make appropriate recommendations.”

The statement did not name the firm that will investigate.

The school will remain unranked until the 2019 Online MBA rankings are released, as long as Fox confirms its next batch of data.