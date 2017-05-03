News

Breaking News

Global phishing scam hits Temple

Temple faculty, students and organizations fell victim to the scam.

by

Computer Services warned students and faculty to not open emails that are part of a global phishing scam on Wednesday.

The emails claim that someone shared a Google Doc with the recipient, but the link actually opens up the account to send more spam.

Phishing schemes send emails that seem to be from reputable companies in order to steal personal information like passwords or credit card information.

Computer Services sent an email around 5:30 that told students and faculty to “not click on any links on any of these invitations unless you call the sender to verify that they actually sent it to you.”

Students said they were getting the phishing emails and warned on social media not to open the messages.

Organizations at Temple like the Graphics Media Center were also hit by the scam.

NPR shared a solution for people who accidentally clicked the link:

Amanda Lien can be reached at amanda.lien@temple.edu or on Twitter @amandajlien.

