Global phishing scam hits Temple

Computer Services warned students and faculty to not open emails that are part of a global phishing scam on Wednesday.
The emails claim that someone shared a Google Doc with the recipient, but the link actually opens up the account to send more spam.
Phishing schemes send emails that seem to be from reputable companies in order to steal personal information like passwords or credit card information.
Computer Services sent an email around 5:30 that told students and faculty to “not click on any links on any of these invitations unless you call the sender to verify that they actually sent it to you.”
Students said they were getting the phishing emails and warned on social media not to open the messages.
Organizations at Temple like the Graphics Media Center were also hit by the scam.
@ParallelPhilly @TempleUniv @TheTempleNews Please read the message from Computer Services. pic.twitter.com/JFXJFziT8v
— Temple Police (@TU_Police) May 3, 2017
NPR shared a solution for people who accidentally clicked the link:
If you opened the Google Docs phishing email, here's how to fix:https://t.co/cucndZ39ad
If you see Google Docs, delete it pic.twitter.com/UH9bDgbqhK
— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) May 3, 2017
Amanda Lien can be reached at amanda.lien@temple.edu or on Twitter @amandajlien.
Leave a Reply