Honorary life trustee Milton Rock dies in Center City home

Milton Rock, 96, is the namesake of Boyer College of Music and Dance’s Rock Hall and Philadelphia philanthropist.

Milton Rock, an honorary life trustee and philanthropist, died of natural causes in his Center City home on Saturday, the Inquirer reported.

Rock, 96, was a lifelong Philadelphian, who graduated from Temple before serving in the Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1945.

He was a major influence on performing arts in Philadelphia. Through his death, he served as a benefactor for the boards of institutions like the Pennsylvania Ballet, the Rock School for Dance Education, Temple, Temple University Health System and the Curtis Institute of Music.

Rock was a leader at Hay Associates, a human resources consulting firm that was sold in 1985. He also owned 15 newspapers in the Philadelphia suburbs, business publications and the Philadelphia City Paper, which was sold four years ago, the Inquirer reported.

Rock held 30 percent of Hay’s stocks when he agreed to sell the company, which had 5,000 clients and 94 offices in 27 countries.

After earning a Ph.D. in psychology from the University of Rochester, Rock returned to join the TUHS board in 1974. He served as its chairman from 1985 to 1992. He joined the Board of Trustees in 1979 and gifted funds to help build Boyer College of Music and Dance’s Rock Hall in 1986.

“He was one of the natural leaders that everyone looked to on all the big issues,” Joseph Marshall, a former chairman and chief executive at TUHS told the Inquirer. “He was remarkably involved.”

A memorial service for Rock will be held at Temple Performing Arts Center on Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Rock’s family asks monetary donations be made to the Rock School for Education, Temple or the Curtis Institute.