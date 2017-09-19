Jenna Burleigh’s alleged killer headed to preliminary hearing

Jenna Burleigh (left), a junior film and media arts major, was allegedly killed by former student Joshua Hupperterz (right) on Aug. 31. | LEFT: VIA TEMPLE POLICE RIGHT: VIA PHILADELPHIA POLICE

A former student, who has been charged with the murder of junior film and media arts major Jenna Burleigh, will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Joshua Hupperterz, 29, was charged with murder, abuse of corpse, tampering with evidence and drug-related charges following the death of Burleigh. Police said Burleigh died from strangulation and blunt force trauma on Aug. 31, and her body was found more than 100 miles away from the apartment on 16th Street near Cecil B. Moore Avenue where Burleigh is believed to have been killed.

Hupperterz was the last person seen with Burleigh, leaving Pub Webb on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 16th Street early on Aug. 31. Burleigh was missing for two days, before her body was found in a plastic storage container in Wayne County, Pennsylvania on Hupperterz’s grandmother’s property.

David Nenner, Hupperterz’s private attorney, was not able to reached for comment.

Hupperterz will appear before Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Patrick Dugan at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice in Center City. He is currently being held in Philadelphia at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility and has not posted any money toward his $200,000 bail.