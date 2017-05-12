News

Breaking News

Man hurt after building collapses off campus

No students were involved in the collapse.

by

A 46-year-old man is in stable condition after a building collapsed on Willington Street near Cecil B. Moore Avenue Friday night, police said.

The man was digging at a construction site on a house when a basement wall collapsed on him, causing a leg injury, said Charlie Leone, the executive director of Campus Safety Services. The man is being treated at Hahnemann Hospital.

It is believed that the man was the only person in the home at the time of the collapse, Leone added.

No Temple students were involved in the incident.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

700,641 Spam Comments Blocked so far by Spam Free Wordpress

To create code blocks or other preformatted text, indent by four spaces:

    This will be displayed in a monospaced font. The first four 
    spaces will be stripped off, but all other whitespace
    will be preserved.
    
    Markdown is turned off in code blocks:
     [This is not a link](http://example.com)

To create not a block, but an inline code span, use backticks: 

Here is some inline `code`.

For more help see http://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/syntax

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>