Man hurt after building collapses off campus

A 46-year-old man is in stable condition after a building collapsed on Willington Street near Cecil B. Moore Avenue Friday night, police said.

The man was digging at a construction site on a house when a basement wall collapsed on him, causing a leg injury, said Charlie Leone, the executive director of Campus Safety Services. The man is being treated at Hahnemann Hospital.

It is believed that the man was the only person in the home at the time of the collapse, Leone added.

No Temple students were involved in the incident.