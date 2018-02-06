Off-campus store closed indefinitely after fire

A store on 17th and Diamond streets caught fire Saturday night. The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the fire and reported no injuries.

The store, Philly Central Food, has closed indefinitely since the incident.

The fire department communications office said it received a call at 9:19 p.m. reporting visible high smoke coming from the area. The fire department tweeted that the fire was “placed under control” at 9:42 p.m.

Several occupants were displaced because of the fire and received relocation assistance from the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.