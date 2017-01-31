Officials: Dean searches for Boyer, Tyler on schedule

Search committees will interview candidates this semester and select two deans before Fall 2017.

Two schools at Temple are still in the process of selecting candidates to serve as their deans. Administrators will begin interviews this semester and the schools will have a dean by the time Fall 2017 begins, officials said.

Gregory Mandel took over as interim dean for the Beasley School of Law in July 2016, when then-Dean JoAnne Epps became provost. Since September 2015, the Tyler School of Art has been led by interim Dean Hester Stinnett, a printmaking professor.

Epps said the “details of searches are confidential, however, the committee is considering a broad range of candidates.”

She said she expects the finalists of both searches to visit Main Campus in March and April. When the finalists visit, students, faculty and staff will be able to meet with them and provide feedback to the search committees. This is a similar process to how the university selected Richard Deeg as dean of the College of Liberal Arts last semester.

Beasley’s Search Advisory Committee includes law professors, the president of the Alumni association, and the president of the Student Bar association and will be led by Keya Sadeghipour, the dean of the College of Engineering.

Temple hired Heidricks & Struggles, a Philadelphia-based professional search firm, to aid in the hiring for Beasley’s dean.

“The search firm works with the search committee and university to identify candidates,” said Jodi Laufgraben, Temple’s vice provost for Academic Affairs, Assessment and Institutional Research. “Building a pool of strong candidates and proven leaders is an important aspect of the search process.”

Laufgraben previously oversaw the search for CLA’s dean.

“We particularly encourage applicants from traditionally underrepresented groups,” reads the description for the search on the Office of the Provost’s website.

David Boardman, the dean for the School of Media and Communication, is in charge of the search for Tyler’s dean. The committee is made up of Tyler professors, students and faculty members.

According to the Office of the Provost’s website, Tyler is looking for “a vision builder who can foster collaboration and innovation within Tyler.” The description adds that “the dean will have the latitude and support to create programs that are sustainable for Tyler and transformative for art, design and architecture.”

