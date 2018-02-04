Penn revokes degrees from Stephen Wynn, Bill Cosby

Stephen Wynn and Bill Cosby have both been accused of sexual assault.

University of Pennsylvania revoked honorary degrees from former Penn trustee Stephen Wynn and former Temple trustee Bill Cosby (center) because the two are accused of sexual assault. | EVAN EASTERLING / FILE PHOTO

The University of Pennsylvania is distancing itself from former trustee and alumnus Stephen Wynn and former Temple trustee Bill Cosby after reports of sexual assault surfaced.

Penn officials wrote that they will revoke Wynn and Cosby’s honorary degrees. Cosby was accused of sexual assault by Andrea Constand, a former university employee, and still has his honorary degree at Temple.

The judge declared a mistrial in a sexual assault trial against Cosby in June 2017, and he will be tried again in April.

The Wall Street Journal reported a decades-long pattern of Wynn’s sexual assault and multi-million dollar settlements to his victims last month. Wynn is being investigated by gaming regulators from two different states and the Board of Directors for Wynn Resorts.

The university will remove Wynn’s name from the Wynn Commons at the center of campus, according to a statement from officials.

“The nature, severity, and extent of these allegations, and the patterns of abusive behavior they describe, involve acts and conduct that are inimical to the core values of our University,” said David L. Cohen, chair of its Board of Trustees and University President Amy Gutmann in a statement.