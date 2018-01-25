Philadelphia Police search for man last seen at The View

Police said they have a warrant for the mans arrest.

Philadelphia Police are searching for a man and have a warrant for his arrest. Security footage shows the man leaving The View Thursday evening.

‪Police haven’t provided a description of the man or the reason they’re searching for him.‬

Natalie Divers, a sophomore criminal justice major who lives in The View, said she saw about 30 police officers in the building’s lobby at 9:30 p.m.

She added that a few police officers took the elevator to the upper floors.

Troy Franks, 37, who works at Crisp Kitchen, one of the restaurants in the apartment building’s lower level, said his co-workers saw people “running” out of The View.

