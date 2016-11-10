News

Police investigate shots fired at donut shop

A man fired a gun at a donut shop On Girard Avenue near N. Watts Street early Thursday afternoon, Temple Police said.

A TU Alert was sent to students around 12:50 p.m. telling them that the shots were from “Inside [the] store.”

He fired at the store from a Cadillac, said Charlie Leone, the executive director of Campus Safety Services.

“We initially were told it happened inside the store,” Leone wrote in an email. “As of now, we do not have anyone injured.”

This story is still developing. Check The Temple News for further updates and the latest developments.

Julie Christie can be reached at julie.christie@temple.edu or on Twitter @ChristieJules.

