Police responding to reports of paintball shooter

Pedestrians reported to police this afternoon that a person was shooting paintballs out of a window on Diamond Street near 15th.

Streets were closed to prevent more people from getting hit by paintballs, said Charlie Leone, the executive director of Campus Safety Services.

He added that Philadelphia Police are in the process of obtaining a warrant to search one of the houses on the block.

A TU Alert was sent to students around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Julie Christie can be reached at julie.christie@temple.edu or on Twitter @ChristieJules.