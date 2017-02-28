Police: TU Alerts not connected

Nobody was injured in either of the incidents.

Two TU Alerts sent to students warning them of shots fired at about 1 p.m. and an armed robbery at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday are not connected, police said. Police increased patrols of the area near Bouvier and Jefferson streets as a result.

The two incidents were located just two blocks apart.

Charlie Leone, the executive director of Campus Safety Services said no one was injured when Temple and Philadelphia police showed up to the scene after getting calls that shots had been fired near 18th and Jefferson streets. He said police found shell casings on the ground.

“A tan Cadillac with front-end damage left the scene and may have been connected to the discharge of the firearm,” he added.

Leone said two teens robbed a Temple student at 17th and Jefferson streets, which resulted in the second TU Alert of the day. The student was not injured and was surveying the area with police in order to find the minors, he added.

Julie Christie can be reached at julie.christie@temple.edu or on Twitter @ChristieJules.