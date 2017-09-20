Preliminary trial for Jenna Burleigh’s alleged killer postponed

Joshua Hupperterz’s private attorney David Nenner said he needs more time to investigate the case.

Jenna Burleigh (left), a junior film and media arts major, was allegedly killed by former student Joshua Hupperterz (right) on Aug. 31. | LEFT: VIA TEMPLE POLICE RIGHT: VIA PHILADELPHIA POLICE

Joshua Hupperterz told his attorney that he “did not cause any harm to [Jenna Burleigh],” David Nenner, Hupperterz’s private attorney, told media outside the Philadelphia courtroom on Wednesday.

The preliminary hearing for Hupperterz, a former student who is charged with the murder of junior film and media arts major Jenna Burleigh, will be postponed until Nov. 29, per Nenner’s request to Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Patrick Dugan.

He requested the new date so he has more time to investigate the case.

Hupperterz, 29, was the last person seen with Burleigh on Aug. 31, leaving Pub Webb on Cecil B. Moore Ave. Burleigh was “missing” for two days. A crime scene was found at Hupperterz’s apartment on 16th Street near Cecil B. Moore Avenue, where police said Burleigh died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Police found Burleigh’s body inside a plastic storage container more than 100 miles away from Main Campus on the property of Hupperterz’s grandmother in Wayne County, Pa.

Hupperterz is in custody on charges for murder, abuse of corpse, tampering with evidence and separate drug-related charges.

Nenner disputed the alleged partial confession that Hupperterz gave to police, saying he needs more time “for further investigation” and said he hasn’t seen this confession. Nenner added that Hupperterz “did not admit” to killing Burleigh.

“Let’s see what the evidence is,” Nenner added.

Nenner said Burleigh’s death is a “tragedy” and noted her passion for social justice.

Both Hupperterz’s and Burleigh’s families were in attendance, but declined to comment.