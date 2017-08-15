News

Alumni

President Trump retweets far-right alumnus

Jack Posobiec studied political science at Temple.

by

President Donald Trump retweeted Jack Posobiec, a 2006 political science alumnus and an “alt-right media figure,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

Posobiec’s tweet criticized the lack of national media coverage of 39 shootings in Chicago last weekend despite national media attention devoted to a “Unite the Right” rally of white supremacists at the University of Virginia.

Posobiec works for the Rebel, a “far-right” Canadian media outlet, according to The New Yorker.

He is also known for pushing “political conspiracies” like PizzaGate — a fabricated story that accused Democratic politicians of running a child sex-trafficking ring out of a pizza shop in Washington, D.C., the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Temple News interviewed Posobiec in 2006 when he felt conservative students were “unfairly singled out in the classroom” by professors with liberal views. At the time, Posobiec was the chairman of Temple College Republicans.

In May, Posobiec spread news of a massive leak of documents and emails from Emmanuel Macron, French presidential candidate, via Twitter. He considers himself a journalist with a duty to “disseminate the truth,” The New Yorker reported.

Posobiec told The New Yorker he called his mother in May and said he was “actually using his college degree.”

Kelly Brennan

can be reached at kelly.brennan@temple.edu
The Temple News Kelly Brennan

Latest posts by Kelly Brennan (see all)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    *

    * Copy This Password *

    * Type Or Paste Password Here *

    763,867 Spam Comments Blocked so far by Spam Free Wordpress

    To create code blocks or other preformatted text, indent by four spaces:

        This will be displayed in a monospaced font. The first four 
    spaces will be stripped off, but all other whitespace
    will be preserved.
    
    Markdown is turned off in code blocks:
     [This is not a link](http://example.com)

    To create not a block, but an inline code span, use backticks: 

    Here is some inline `code`.

    For more help see http://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/syntax

    You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>