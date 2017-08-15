President Trump retweets far-right alumnus

President Donald Trump retweeted Jack Posobiec, a 2006 political science alumnus and an “alt-right media figure,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

Posobiec’s tweet criticized the lack of national media coverage of 39 shootings in Chicago last weekend despite national media attention devoted to a “Unite the Right” rally of white supremacists at the University of Virginia.

Meanwhile: 39 shootings in Chicago this weekend, 9 deaths. No national media outrage. Why is that? https://t.co/9Crutnnrp8 — CNN is FakeNews 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 14, 2017

Posobiec works for the Rebel, a “far-right” Canadian media outlet, according to The New Yorker.

He is also known for pushing “political conspiracies” like PizzaGate — a fabricated story that accused Democratic politicians of running a child sex-trafficking ring out of a pizza shop in Washington, D.C., the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Temple News interviewed Posobiec in 2006 when he felt conservative students were “unfairly singled out in the classroom” by professors with liberal views. At the time, Posobiec was the chairman of Temple College Republicans.

In May, Posobiec spread news of a massive leak of documents and emails from Emmanuel Macron, French presidential candidate, via Twitter. He considers himself a journalist with a duty to “disseminate the truth,” The New Yorker reported.

Posobiec told The New Yorker he called his mother in May and said he was “actually using his college degree.”