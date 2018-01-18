Prosecutors request 19 accusers at Bill Cosby retrial

The prosecution’s request to present testimonies from 13 of Cosby’s accusers was denied during his first trial in June 2017.

Former university trustee Bill Cosby (center), will be retried on charges of aggravated indecent sexual assault in April. EVAN EASTERLING/FILE PHOTO

Prosecutors filed a motion on Thursday to call 19 of Bill Cosby’s accusers to testify at his retrial on April 2, the Inquirer reported.

Prior to Cosby’s first sexual assault trial, which began in June 2017, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and prosecutors requested to use testimonies from 13 of Cosby’s accusers, which was denied by Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill.

The prosecution’s recent request will include these 13 testimonies in addition to six more. The former university trustee allegedly drugged and molested central accuser Andrea Constand, a former university employee, in 2004. In June, Cosby’s first sexual assault trial ended in a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a verdict.