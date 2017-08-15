Second Cosby lawyer withdraws from case

Angela Agrusa, a member of Bill Cosby’s defense team, is withdrawing from his sexual assault case, making her the second lawyer to leave Cosby’s team just months before his retrial on Nov. 6, the Inquirer reported.
Brian McMonagle, Cosby’s lead defense attorney, left the case two weeks earlier. According to the Inquirer, Agrusa was expected to stay on the defense team when McMonagle left.
Cosby asked Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill for more time to find new lawyers today. When McMonagle left, O’Neill set a pretrial hearing on Aug. 22 to discuss who would represent Cosby. Agrusa suggested to push that hearing back to Sept. 11, the Inquirer reported.
O’Neill declared Cosby’s first sexual assault trial in July a mistrial after jurors deadlocked. Cosby will be retried in November for sexual assault charges filed by Andrea Constand. Constand was a university employee at the time of the alleged assault in 2004, and Cosby was a trustee.
Kelly Brennan
