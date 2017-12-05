Senior marketing major, Michael Paytas, died from an overdose

Mike Paytas was a senior marketing major who transferred to Temple in 2014. He was found dead in Paley Library on Main Campus on Wednesday. | VIA FACEBOOK

David Paytas said his son, Michael Paytas, loved to cook. He was always in the kitchen experimenting with new recipes. Michael and David Paytas often cooked together, making all their dishes from scratch.

Senior marketing major Michael Paytas wanted to open a breakfast and lunch restaurant with his father after he graduated from Temple.

If he wasn’t in the kitchen, he was playing guitar and having “jam sessions” with his friends, his father said. Michael Paytas could easily learn to play any song on the guitar after one listen.

“He just had that ear,” his father said. “He amazed me.”

Michael Paytas, 24, died from accidental overdose last week, the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

Temple Police was alerted at 11:40 a.m. on Nov. 27 of a student found unresponsive in a third-floor bathroom in Paley Library. Michael Paytas was found unconscious, and police officers began performing CPR. He was then rushed to Hahnemann University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, university spokesman Brandon Lausch wrote in an email.

The official from the Medical Examiner’s Office did not disclose what drugs were found in Michael Paytas’ system.

Michael Paytas, who is from Holmes, Pennsylvania, transferred to Temple in 2014 from Delaware County Community College. He attended Ridley High School in Folsom, Pennsylvania.

Michael Paytas struggled with dyslexia from a young age. David Paytas remembers his son being frustrated with homework when he was younger, but he received help as a child and worked hard. He went on to make the dean’s list at his community college.

David Paytas remembers the “huge” milestones in Michael Paytas’s life — his senior prom and high school and community college graduations.

“I lost my best friend, roommate and son all at once,” David Paytas said. “He had such a bubbly personality. He had such a heart for everyone.”

“The loss of a student affects the entire Temple University community,” wrote Moshe Porat, the dean of the Fox School of Business, in a statement to The Temple News. “This is an extraordinarily difficult time for Michael’s family and friends. We share their sadness, and extend our thoughts and prayers to them at this time.”

President Richard Englert informed students of Michael Paytas’ death with an email statement on Wednesday, two days after he died.

“We extend our thoughts and prayers to Michael Paytas’s family, friends, classmates and faculty,” the email read.

Michael Paytas’ parents will accept a posthumous degree on his behalf from the Fox School of Business.

“He was so looking forward to graduating,” David Paytas said. “If there is a possibility he’s looking down, he’ll be so happy.”

Temple Student Government posted a statement on Twitter on Sunday. Friends said Michael Paytas “loved his family” and always helped his friends, the statement read. TSG referred students to Tuttleman Counseling Services if they are struggling.

“This has been a difficult semester, Owls” the statement read. “We have endured multiple tragedies in just one semester. We will continue to push unity and peace through these times, because pain is always easier to deal with when you have people surrounding and encouraging you.”

Michael Paytas is the fourth of five students to die suddenly this semester. James Orlando, a junior Fox School of Business student, died of an overdose in his off-campus apartment on Saturday, the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office ruled on Monday.