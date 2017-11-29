Student confirmed dead after being found in Paley Library Monday

Officials do not suspect foul play.

Mike Paytas was a senior marketing major who transferred to Temple in 2014. | VIA FACEBOOK

UPDATE AT 3:05 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2017

Michael Paytas died from accidental “drug intoxication,” an official from the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office told The Temple News.

The official gave no other information.

University officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon that 24-year-old Michael Paytas died after being found unresponsive in Paley Library on Monday. He was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

In an email sent to all faculty, staff and student on Wednesday afternoon, President Richard Englert said Paytas was a senior marketing major from Holmes, Pennsylvania.

He transferred to Temple in 2014 from Delaware County Community College.

A university spokesman said there is no foul play suspected.

This story is developing. Check back at The Temple News for more information.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was updated to show more recent information.