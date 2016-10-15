News

Crime

Student robbed after being hit on head with rock

A TU Alert was sent to students around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

by

A female student was robbed at 9th and Berks streets Friday night.

The student was hit on the head with a rock by a female teenager, who then took the student’s cell phone, Executive Director of Campus Safety Services Charlie Leone said.

A TU Alert was sent out to students at 8:24 p.m. for students to avoid the area because of the armed robbery.
The student was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital to be evaluated.

Officers have received photos of the offender and continue to search for her.

Gillian McGoldrick can be reached at gillian.mcgoldrick@temple.edu or on Twitter @gill_mcgoldrick.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

497,487 Spam Comments Blocked so far by Spam Free Wordpress

To create code blocks or other preformatted text, indent by four spaces:

    This will be displayed in a monospaced font. The first four 
    spaces will be stripped off, but all other whitespace
    will be preserved.
    
    Markdown is turned off in code blocks:
     [This is not a link](http://example.com)

To create not a block, but an inline code span, use backticks: 

Here is some inline `code`.

For more help see http://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/syntax

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>