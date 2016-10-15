Student robbed after being hit on head with rock

A TU Alert was sent to students around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

A female student was robbed at 9th and Berks streets Friday night.

The student was hit on the head with a rock by a female teenager, who then took the student’s cell phone, Executive Director of Campus Safety Services Charlie Leone said.

A TU Alert was sent out to students at 8:24 p.m. for students to avoid the area because of the armed robbery.

The student was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital to be evaluated.

Officers have received photos of the offender and continue to search for her.

