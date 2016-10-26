Student robbed near mob attack location

A man struck a student and took her cell phone on Oxford Street near 15th.

Another student was robbed and attacked around 8 p.m. Tuesday on Oxford Street near 15th, Director of Campus Safety Services Charlie Leone said. The female student was walking east on Oxford Street when a man in his 30s struck her in the face and ran away with her bag, which contained her cell phone.

The man later dropped two phones as he ran away. A witness found the phones and turned them into a bike patrol officer. Temple Police are investigating whether the man owns one of the phones, Leone said.

The student had a cut on her lip from the attack, but she did not want to go to the hospital.

Police stopped a man who fit the description of the student’s attacker, but ultimately determined he was not. Detectives are reviewing camera footage in the area for clues.

The robbery occurred in the same location as some of Friday’s “flash mob” attacks, but were not connected.