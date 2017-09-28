Students outline their emergency plans at TU Ready Fair

The fair was hosted by the Office of Emergency Management and connected students with several different university resources to keep them safe.

Students line up at the Office of Emergency Management'sTU Ready Fair to get merchandise for their participation on Sept. 27. | OLIVIA O'NEILL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The Office of Emergency Management hosted the TU Ready Fair on Wednesday to provide students with resources and emergency preparedness plans.

Decked with tables of university-wide resources and accompanied by live music, students were encouraged to answer questions and receive information about safety on Main Campus.

“We feel like it’s really important for our students and staff to know that we’re here, that we do all this life-safety planning at the university, that we help to streamline the TU Alert system, and that we want to educate people about emergency procedures,” said Sarah Powell, the university’s first director of emergency management.

The Office of Emergency Management gave out free first-aid kits with hand sanitizer, antiseptic towelettes, burn cream and bandages in case of emergencies.

After receiving the kits, students were given a card that could be stamped by the other tables’ volunteers, proving that they learned about groups like the Environmental Health and Radiation Safety that provides students with lab safety information, Temple Student Government office, Campus Safety Services, Campus Recreation, and the ProRanger Program at Temple, which trains and employs future law enforcement officers for the National Park Service.

“It’s a way to say, ‘Here’s all of our safety partners,’” Powell added.

While walking from table to table, students could stop to pet police K-9 dogs, eat free water ice or to try iced coffee samples from Dunkin’ Donuts. After visiting at least six tables, students were able to exchange their stamped cards for “TU Ready” merchandise.

After they traveled between tables and speaking with volunteers, students said they felt more prepared for campus life.

“I didn’t realize that there were this many resources on campus for students, in terms of safety,” freshman neuroscience major Ashini Patel said.

At the event, Powell suggested different ways students can stay safe while going out on the weekends like being prepared with a fully charged cell phone.

Powell added students should utilize the Walking Escort Program that Temple Police offers security bike officers to walk students to residence halls or off-campus apartments every day from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The Temple News reported earlier this month that walking escort requests more than doubled in the days following the death of junior film and media arts major Jenna Burleigh.

Charlie Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, told The Temple News in April that the Office of Emergency Management and Campus Safety Services would be increasing the amount of safety drills on all domestic campuses.

“We want to make sure people know the primary emergency procedures for big events, like evacuation, shelter in place, and lockdown,” Powell said. “The TU Alert system is our way, if there’s an ongoing threat, to tell people how to change their behavior, for their own safety.”

TU Alerts are sent via texts and emails to the entire Temple community when there are immediate threats nearby campus.

“Never be afraid to get help,” freshman communications major Sarah Rebl said. “People don’t know that enough. Students, like us, we feel like we’re invincible. But get help. Please get help. You can save a life.”