Suspect remains unidentified in racist poster incident

University President Richard Englert released a statement on Friday. including photos of the suspect.

Temple Police were unable to identify the person suspected of hanging racist posters around Main Campus in December, wrote Campus Safety Services Executive Director Charlie Leone in an email.

“Although we have suspicion of a possible person responsible, we could not say with enough accuracy for identification,” Leone wrote. “We will continue to monitor our community for any hateful fliers.”

University officials released security footage of the person suspected of hanging the fliers to students on Dec. 15. The person was on a red bicycle and wearing a helmet.

Temple Police urge students to call 215-204-1234 if they find anything similar to these fliers around campus.

“We will aggressively investigate any instance of hate, bias, intimidation,” Leone wrote.