TAUP releases survey about Temple’s on-campus stadium

The stadium is a possible agenda item at the Oct. 10 Board of Trustees meeting.

Jennie Shanker, the vice president of the Temple Association of University Professionals, speaks at a rally outside Sullivan Hall during a May Board of Trustees meeting. FILE PHOTO | EVAN EASTERLING

Temple Association of University Professionals has released a survey asking for its members’ opinions on the proposed on-campus stadium.

While the survey is not limited to TAUP members, TAUP said in a release that it’s “particularly important” that faculty, librarians and other academic professionals have their voices heard in the stadium discussion.

TAUP also wrote that the stadium is a possible agenda item at the Board of Trustees meeting on Oct. 10.

The release notes a university FAQ page about the stadium and a news article about the Stadium Stompers, an organization made up of students, community residents and faculty members who oppose the stadium.

The survey thus far, which was sent via email to all of its members, has received “overwhelming disapproval” of the stadium, said Stadium Stompers leader Jared Dobkin.

The university proposed the on-campus stadium in 2015 and began a feasibility study with Ohio-based architect Moody Nolan. The study for the 35,000-seat stadium with its potential location of Geasey Field on 16th Street between Norris Street and Montgomery Avenue has since been put “on hold.”