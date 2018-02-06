Temple cancels classes for Eagles parade

Temple joined a list of other schools like Drexel University and the School District of Philadelphia that canceled classes for the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Parade on Thursday.

Temple University canceled all classes on Thursday because of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Parade. | JAMIE COTTELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple canceled all classes on Thursday, the day of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl parade, citing traffic congestion and SEPTA Regional Rail closures.

The parade is set to start at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue at 11 a.m. and end on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art at about 3 p.m. Temple’s Harrisburg campus will have classes on Thursday.

We know you'll be glad to hear this!

Thursday, Feb. 8, all U.S. campuses—except Temple Harrisburg—will be closed, and classes will be canceled. #EaglesParadehttps://t.co/DUDRvEau5W — Temple University (@TempleUniv) February 6, 2018

Many SEPTA Regional Rail stations will be closed for the entire day on Thursday, including Temple University Station on Berks Street near 10th.

Pat Deon, the chairman of SEPTA’s Board, said at a press conference on Tuesday that rides on the Broad Street Line and Market-Frankford Line will be free on Thursday, 6ABC reported.

The Eagles will parade through the city following their win against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Students stormed Broad Street after the win, and Temple Police reported that they made no arrests that night.