Temple Police increase presence for Super Bowl

There will be four to five times more officers on duty for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Temple Police will have four to five times its normal number of officers on duty Sunday because of the Super Bowl, said Director of Campus Safety Services Charlie Leone.

The Philadelphia Eagles will play the New England Patriots in the 52nd Super Bowl in Minneapolis on Sunday night, and Temple Police and other university departments have been preparing to ensure a safe environment for students and community residents.

Temple Police will shut down Broad Street from Susquehanna Avenue to Oxford Street minutes before the game ends in case students rush to Broad Street like they did on Jan. 21, when the team beat the Minnesota Vikings and won the NFC Championship.

Temple Police saw students climbing onto light poles and SEPTA bus shelters, but made no arrests the night of the championship. Just six game-related arrests were made in the entire city the day of the NFC Championship, PhillyVoice reported.

Staff in on-campus buildings that will be open Sunday night, like Paley Library and the TECH Center, are prepared to do “lock out” drills if there are large crowds of people trying to get inside after the game.

The Dean of Students Office sent a statement to the Temple community on Friday about the increased police presence on and around Main Campus, parking on Broad Street and reiterating the Student Code of Conduct.

Cars parked on Broad Street, the 1300 and 1400 blocks of Norris, Diamond and Oxford streets will be towed on Sunday, according to the statement.

“So far this season, the vast majority of Temple students have celebrated responsibly,” the statement reads. “I encourage you to continue to make Temple proud as we cheer on the Eagles to a Super Bowl win.”

Students can go to residence halls after the game if they feel unsafe. Students living in on-campus buildings were alerted about the increased security presence in the halls along with increased bag checks, according to an email to students living in university housing.

Temple Police have also worked with Facilities Management to secure the many construction sites on campus so “no debris could be used to hurt somebody,” Leone said. At the center of campus is the construction site of the university’s new library, and closeby is the demolition site of Peabody Hall at Broad and Norris streets. Renovations are also being made to 1800 Liacouras Walk.

Leone said Temple Police’s goal is not to make a large number of arrests on Sunday night.

“We’re learning from our history, and we’re learning from other people’s history,” Leone said. Temple Police is using the post-game reactions to the Phillies’ 2008 World Series win as a “template” for its preparations for Sunday night.

Leone said he recalls people trying to tip over a SEPTA bus on Broad Street and Montgomery Avenue after the World Series game.

“Celebrating can turn into violence and vandalism,” Leone said. “It only takes so many to get things going.”

More than 10 cars on the 1500 block of 16th Street were spray painted green after the NFC Championship last month, Leone said. Temple Police, Allied Universal and Philadelphia Police will have more officers patrolling off campus, Leone said.

The Office of Community Relations has reached out to community residents about the parking restrictions and the increased police presence, wrote Beverly Coleman, assistant vice president of community relations and economic development, in an email to The Temple News.

“Hopefully we’re winning by a lot,” Leone said. “When you get to those nail biters, then emotions are really high. … Not many people know how to handle that stress.”

Temple Police will be monitoring the game in their command center and encourage students to tell officers if they see anything unsafe happening after the game, Leone said.