Temple professor appointed to SRC

Christopher McGinley is the second person from Temple to be appointed to the SRC in the past few months.

Christopher McGinley, associate professor of School Leadership, Policy, Organizational and Leadership Studies at the College of Education, sat as a member for the first time at the School Reform Commission action meeting Thursday night.

Mayor Jim Kenney appointed McGinley yesterday as Sylvia Simms’ replacement whose term on the SRC expired last week.

During his opening remarks, Superintendent William Hite said McGinley brings a “wealth of experience to the School Reform Commission.”

McGinley was the former superintendent of Lower Merion and Cheltenham District.

At the meeting, many speakers demanded the SRC make the schools of Philadelphia a safe zone for undocumented immigrants. The speakers delivered a petition called the Philly School Solidarity Petition to the SRC.

McGinely thanked the speakers and said he was, “moved by [their] words.”

Hite reaffirmed the SRC’s commitment to a safe learning environment for students.

“Our schools will be safe havens free from hate, intimidation, bullying and fear,” he said.

After the meeting, McGinely said this was “a great” first meeting as commissioner.

“I look forward to getting to know the district once again. I did work here for 18 years, but it’s been a while,” he added. “I am looking forward to getting to know the senior staff and getting to know individual schools.”

Joyce Wilkerson, SRC chair and senior adviser of community relations and development at Temple, said she is excited to work alongside McGinley.

“The SRC is small – perhaps too small. I think we certainly need an educator on the the SRC, and Chris McGinely brings that,” she said. “He’s been in the classroom. He’s been a superintendent. He’s an educator on education issues. He is a great addition. He gives us a depth we didn’t have before.”

The SRC will hold their next action meeting on Feb. 16, 2017.

