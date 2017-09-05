Temple sets new fundraising record of $90.6 million

The university raised $90.6 million dollars in the last fiscal year, which ended June 30. The university surpassed its goal by $6 million.

The money raised supports students, faculty, research, community programs and campus improvements, according to a university release.

In the past fiscal year, alumni donations between $50,000 to $999,999 increased 18 percent, and the university’s added 246 people to its overall donor base.

“These results demonstrate the sustained strength and scope of Temple’s fundraising efforts as we expand our culture of philanthropy,” President Richard Englert said in a university release.

Englert said Jim Cawley, a university trustee and political science and Beasley School of Law alumnus, entered his position as Vice President of Institutional Advancement at the right time. Cawley is now responsible for fundraising and alumni engagement.

“Temple’s momentum continues to move forward, and Jim will no doubt find there are growing numbers of alumni and friends who want to support our historic mission,” Englert added.

Last fiscal year, the university raised $79 million.