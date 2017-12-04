News

Temple student hospitalized after Sunday assault

The sophomore in the College of Education was attacked and hospitalized with severe head injuries.

A male student was assaulted on Norris Street near 17th on Sunday morning.

Tanner Gerchak, a sophomore in the College of Education, suffered “severe head injuries” after being attacked from behind while walking two female students to their off-campus home, 6ABC reported.

Gerchak’s parents told 6ABC that Tanner has an injured eardrum, a severe concussion and a bone fracture above his ear.

He was transported to Hahnemann University Hospital on Sunday morning.

Chad Pradelli, a 6ABC reporter, tweeted a photo of Tanner in the hospital on Monday evening.

The suspect is a high school senior at an archdiocesan high school and an accomplished wrestler, 6ABC reported. Charges have not been filed.

